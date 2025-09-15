Left Menu

Fox News Host Apologizes: From Callous Remarks to Compassion

Brian Kilmeade of Fox News apologized for advocating lethal injection for mentally ill homeless people, a comment made during a discussion on a recent stabbing incident. His statement attracted criticism and calls for compassion. Kilmeade recognized his mistake and expressed regret for his comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 00:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Brian Kilmeade, a host on the Fox News Channel, issued an apology on Sunday for a controversial remark advocating lethal injection for mentally ill homeless individuals. The statement, made on a 'Fox & Friends' episode, gained significant online traction over the weekend.

The discussion arose following the August 22 stabbing murder of Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train. Decarlos Brown Jr, identified as a homeless person with mental illness, was arrested for the crime, drawing intense media scrutiny addressing the challenges faced by the homeless.

Kilmeade's original comment received backlash, with Christine Quinn from Win urging him towards empathy and understanding. Meanwhile, the incident brought attention to the potential consequences of hateful rhetoric, coinciding with other high-profile incidents.

