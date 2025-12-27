Left Menu

Delhi's Efforts in Shelter Improvement: A Soothing Haven for the Homeless

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the Kashmiri Gate night shelter to assess the facilities and arrangements. She emphasized the Delhi government's commitment to providing safe and dignified lodgings for all in need, with inspected shelters offering free meals and security for the homeless during harsh winters.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on a late Friday night inspection, visited the Kashmiri Gate night shelter to evaluate the facilities and interactions within. Her assessment reflects a broader initiative by the Delhi government aimed at ensuring secure and dignified accommodations for the city's homeless population.

Gupta noted the comprehensive efforts made by the Delhi government to provide both permanent and temporary shelter offerings across the city. Operated by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, 197 shelters accommodate over 7,000 individuals, with additional temporary tents extending service capacity during the harsh winter months.

These facilities, equipped with free meals and breakfast services, are safeguarded by security personnel to ensure inmate safety. Gupta's visit underscores the commitment of her administration to addressing homelessness and improving life conditions for the city's underserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

