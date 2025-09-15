Left Menu

EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit

Pedro Pascal knows best how to steal attention with his looks. At Emmys 2025, he made a fashionable statement in a white double-breasted suit jacket and trousers by Celine.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 09:34 IST
EMMYS 2025: Pedro Pascal looks dapper in all-white suit
Pedro Pascal (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pedro Pascal knows best how to steal attention with his looks. At Emmys 2025, he made a fashionable statement in a white double-breasted suit jacket and trousers by Celine. He elevated the look with a white button-down shirt, crisp white sneakers and tinted sunglasses, which he wore on the red carpet for a stylish edge, as per PEOPLE.

Pedro Pascal has earned a 2025 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for portraying Joel Miller in The Last of Us. Joining him in the category are Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses), Adam Scott (Severance), and Noah Wyle (The Pitt). With recent projects like Materialists, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Gladiator II hitting the big screen, Pascal has been making a mark on the red carpet recently.

Pascal's last red carpet event took place at the Los Angeles premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 21, which he attended with his sister, Lux Pascal. He looked suave in a custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann look consisting of an ivory suit jacket paired with a white tank top and polka-dot neck scarf, black trousers, dress shoes and a red flower tucked into his blazer pocket. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

J-K: 400 shifted to shelters as land subsidence damages houses in Poonch

 India
2
Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right, restrain people from illegally selling merchandise in his name.

Filmmaker Karan Johar moves Delhi HC seeking protection of personality right...

 India
3
In practice, Axar bowls a lot to left-handers and for right-handers he has own plans: Surya

In practice, Axar bowls a lot to left-handers and for right-handers he has o...

 United Arab Emirates
4
One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained

One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025