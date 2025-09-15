Left Menu

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT Factbox-Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. The following is a list of winners in key categories. Brazilian composer Hermeto Pascoal, known as 'The Sorcerer', dies aged 89 Brazilian musician Hermeto Pascoal, who played - and even boxed - with Miles Davis and was known as "The Sorcerer" for coaxing tunes from everything from a live piglet to water-filled kettles, died on Saturday aged 89.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 10:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paramount criticizes pledge by entertainers to boycott Israeli film institutions

Paramount said on Friday it condemned a pledge signed earlier this week by more than 4,000 actors, entertainers and producers, including some Hollywood stars, to not work with Israeli film institutions that they see as being complicit in the abuse of Palestinians by Israel. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Factbox-Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards

The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The following is a list of winners in key categories.

Brazilian composer Hermeto Pascoal, known as 'The Sorcerer', dies aged 89

Brazilian musician Hermeto Pascoal, who played - and even boxed - with Miles Davis and was known as "The Sorcerer" for coaxing tunes from everything from a live piglet to water-filled kettles, died on Saturday aged 89. According to a message shared on his social media pages, Pascoal "passed surrounded by family and fellow musicians."

Hollywood celebrates 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' at TV's Emmy Awards

Emergency room saga "The Pitt" was toasted as the year's best television drama, and show-business satire "The Studio" was crowned best comedy, as Hollywood stars handed out trophies at the annual Emmy Awards on Sunday. HBO series "The Pitt" was the upset winner over "Severance," a surreal commentary on corporate power that went into the red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles with the most nominations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
In practice, Axar bowls a lot to left-handers and for right-handers he has own plans: Surya

In practice, Axar bowls a lot to left-handers and for right-handers he has o...

 United Arab Emirates
2
One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained

One injured in bomb explosion in Bengal, 3 detained

 India
3
Waqf row: We have held that presumption is always in favour of constitutionality of statute.

Waqf row: We have held that presumption is always in favour of constitutiona...

 India
4
Truck driver abducted, rescued for ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

Truck driver abducted, rescued for ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's house

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025