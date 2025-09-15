Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paramount criticizes pledge by entertainers to boycott Israeli film institutions

Paramount said on Friday it condemned a pledge signed earlier this week by more than 4,000 actors, entertainers and producers, including some Hollywood stars, to not work with Israeli film institutions that they see as being complicit in the abuse of Palestinians by Israel. WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

Factbox-Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards

The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The following is a list of winners in key categories.

Brazilian composer Hermeto Pascoal, known as 'The Sorcerer', dies aged 89

Brazilian musician Hermeto Pascoal, who played - and even boxed - with Miles Davis and was known as "The Sorcerer" for coaxing tunes from everything from a live piglet to water-filled kettles, died on Saturday aged 89. According to a message shared on his social media pages, Pascoal "passed surrounded by family and fellow musicians."

Hollywood celebrates 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' at TV's Emmy Awards

Emergency room saga "The Pitt" was toasted as the year's best television drama, and show-business satire "The Studio" was crowned best comedy, as Hollywood stars handed out trophies at the annual Emmy Awards on Sunday. HBO series "The Pitt" was the upset winner over "Severance," a surreal commentary on corporate power that went into the red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles with the most nominations.

