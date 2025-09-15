Couple kill children before attempting suicide in Karnataka

Hoskote (Karnataka), Sep 15 (PTI): A couple allegedly strangled their two children to death before attempting to take their own lives due to mounting financial troubles, police said on Monday.

The incident occured in Gonakanahalli in the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening, they said. After killing his daughter and son aged 11 and 7, Shivakumar (32) also hanged himself, police said, adding that his wife, Manjula (30), survived as she was rescued timely.

However, Manjula has been arrested on charges of murder. According to police, Shivakumar sustained serious injuries to his legs in an accident some time ago, and his wife, who earned meagre earnings through odd labour jobs could not make ends meet. They had also borrowed money for his treatment and were under financial stress. So, the couple decided to end their lives and also kill their children so that they don't become orphans, he said. So, while the two children were occupied with daily chores in their flower plantation at the backyard of the house, the couple first called their daughter home and strangled her, later they called their son and strangled him as well, a senior police officer said. Before attempting to kill themselves, Shivakumar reportedly asked her to get some snacks to drink alcohol. In the meantime, she decided to visit her parents one last time. However, she returned and found he had hung himself, he said. The neighbours discovered the bodies and alerted the police, helping rescue Manjula just in time before she tried to take her own life, he added.

