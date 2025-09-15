Left Menu

Teja Sajja-starrer 'Mirai: Super Yodha' earns Rs 81.2 crore at box office

Mirai Super Yodha, headlined by Telugu star Teja Sajja, has collected Rs 81.2 crore at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend, the makers confirmed on Monday. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory, the film released in theatres worldwide on September 12.

''Mirai: Super Yodha'', headlined by Telugu star Teja Sajja, has collected Rs 81.2 crore at the worldwide box office during its opening weekend, the makers confirmed on Monday. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory, the film released in theatres worldwide on September 12. Directed by Karthik Gattamneni, the film also features Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu, and Jayaram in key roles.

Production banner People Media Factory shared the box office numbers on its official X handle. The film opened with Rs 27.20 crore and went on to earn Rs 28.4 crore and Rs 25.6 crore at the worldwide box office, respectively. ''From South to North, from India to Overseas. #MIRAI is rewriting history everywhere. Record-breaking ₹81.2 Cr Gross Worldwide in just 3 DAYS for #BrahmandBlockbusterMirai. India's most ambitious action-adventure is now the most celebrated film across the globe,'' read the caption.

"Mirai: Super Yodha" is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad of People Media Factory.

Gattamneni penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam, who also wrote dialogues. The film released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages. It is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in Hindi.

