Left Menu

Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

The Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority (KBADA) urges the Kerala Governor to review the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025. Concerns highlight its possible negative effects on Kannada-speaking minorities in Kasaragod. The Authority seeks to protect linguistic rights under constitutional provisions, fearing educational repercussions for Kannada speakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-01-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 09:07 IST
Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority (KBADA) has raised significant concerns over the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, fearing repercussions for Kannada-speaking minorities in Kasaragod. A delegation approached Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, seeking a thorough review of the proposed legislation.

The contentious bill mandates Malayalam as the primary language in all Kannada-medium schools, a move KBADA claims infringes upon constitutional rights of linguistic minorities. The KBADA asserts that similar legislative attempts have been dismissed in the past and emphasizes the need for safeguarding the cultural and educational interests of Kannada speakers, citing multiple constitutional provisions being violated.

In response to the growing apprehensions, the Kerala governor assured the delegation of a meticulous review process, aiming to protect the interests of Kannadigas in the affected regions. The KBADA continues to advocate for regular meetings to address these pressing minority issues effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several injured

UPDATE 1-Two die in shooting in Salt Lake City church parking lot, several i...

 Global
2
2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

2 killed in shooting in Mormon church parking lot in Salt Lake City

 Global
3
NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

NRAI suspends national coach after minor accuses him of sexual harassment

 India
4
Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger Shifts in India’s Appliance Manufacturing

Shree Khatuji Appliances’ Move to a Public Limited Structure Reflects Larger...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026