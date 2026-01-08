Karnataka Authority Challenges Malayalam Bill Impacting Kannada Minorities

The Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority (KBADA) has raised significant concerns over the Malayalam Language Bill, 2025, fearing repercussions for Kannada-speaking minorities in Kasaragod. A delegation approached Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, seeking a thorough review of the proposed legislation.

The contentious bill mandates Malayalam as the primary language in all Kannada-medium schools, a move KBADA claims infringes upon constitutional rights of linguistic minorities. The KBADA asserts that similar legislative attempts have been dismissed in the past and emphasizes the need for safeguarding the cultural and educational interests of Kannada speakers, citing multiple constitutional provisions being violated.

In response to the growing apprehensions, the Kerala governor assured the delegation of a meticulous review process, aiming to protect the interests of Kannadigas in the affected regions. The KBADA continues to advocate for regular meetings to address these pressing minority issues effectively.

