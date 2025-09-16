Left Menu

Ratings for Emmy Awards on CBS set four-year high

It was the biggest total for the television honors in four years. Last year's Emmys ceremony pulled in about 6.9 million viewers on Walt Disney's ABC. Comedian Nate Bargatze hosted this year's Emmys for the first time.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 01:06 IST
The audience for Sunday's Emmy Awards that honored "The Pitt" and "The Studio" rose nearly 8% from last year to roughly 7.4 million viewers, broadcaster CBS said on Monday.

The figure includes viewership on CBS and the Paramount+ streaming service. It was the biggest total for the television honors in four years. Last year's Emmys ceremony pulled in about 6.9 million viewers on Walt Disney's ABC.

Comedian Nate Bargatze hosted this year's Emmys for the first time. Emergency room tale "The Pitt" was named best drama, and Hollywood satire "The Studio" claimed best comedy in the live telecast.

