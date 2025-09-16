Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jimmy Kimmel defeats George Santos' appeal over videos

Jimmy Kimmel defeated an appeal by former New York Congressman George Santos accusing the late-night host of tricking him into making personalized videos on the Cameo app and using them to poke fun at the now-imprisoned Republican. In a 3-0 decision on Monday, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Kimmel made "fair use" of the videos on his ABC show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" to comment on Santos' alleged willingness to "say absurd things" for money.

Factbox-Key winners at the 77th Emmy Awards

The Emmy awards, the highest honors in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

The following is a list of winners in key categories.

Brazilian composer Hermeto Pascoal, known as 'The Sorcerer', dies aged 89

Brazilian musician Hermeto Pascoal, who played - and even boxed - with Miles Davis and was known as "The Sorcerer" for coaxing tunes from everything from a live piglet to water-filled kettles, died on Saturday aged 89. According to a message shared on his social media pages, Pascoal "passed surrounded by family and fellow musicians."

David Ellison races to rebuild Paramount's mountain of content

Hours after his company's merger with Paramount closed in August, CEO David Ellison's empire-building kicked into gear.

His studio chiefs announced they had won a bidding war to distribute a new James Mangold heist film starring Timothee Chalamet. Days later came a blockbuster seven-year, $7.7 billion deal for exclusive U.S. streaming and broadcast rights to the Ultimate Fighting Championship, beginning next year.

Ratings for Emmy Awards on CBS set four-year high

The audience for Sunday's Emmy Awards that honored "The Pitt" and "The Studio" rose nearly 8% from last year to roughly 7.4 million viewers, broadcaster CBS said on Monday. The figure includes viewership on CBS and the Paramount+ streaming service. It was the biggest total for the television honors in four years.

Hollywood celebrates 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' at TV's Emmy Awards

Emergency room saga "The Pitt" was toasted as the year's best television drama, and show-business satire "The Studio" was crowned best comedy, as Hollywood stars handed out trophies at the annual Emmy Awards on Sunday. HBO series "The Pitt" was the upset winner over "Severance," a surreal commentary on corporate power that went into the red-carpet ceremony in Los Angeles with the most nominations.

