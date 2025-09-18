Matthew Lillard's Return Sparks Buzz for 'Scream 7'

Matthew Lillard, renowned for his portrayal of the infamous Stu Macher in the original 'Scream' movie, is making a much-anticipated return in the franchise's seventh installment, 'Scream 7'. According to People, Lillard expressed that the upcoming film, co-directed by Kevin Williamson, will live up to fan expectations.

Reuniting with an ensemble cast including Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, Lillard reminisced about his character's fate, as Stu's death was never officially confirmed. Now, after 30 years, Lillard seems enthusiastic about reprising his role, saying, "The movie's fantastic, and I'm really excited for people to see it."

Aside from Lillard's comeback, the film will introduce newcomers while retaining its legacy cast. 'Scream 7' also stars Scott Foley and Mark Consuelos, alongside original series actors. The film is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026, stirring excitement among fans and creators alike.

