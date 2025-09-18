Left Menu

Reviving Heritage: The Vibrant Role of Himachal's Fairs

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the significance of fairs in preserving folk art, culture, and strengthening the rural economy. At the closing of the Sair fair, he highlighted their role in connecting youth to roots, promoting harmony, and serving as income avenues for villagers. He urged the setup of information stalls and praised the contribution of women's groups and the Indian Armed Forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:12 IST
In a vibrant celebration of culture, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the significance of local fairs in preserving folk art and culture. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day Sair fair in Bilaspur, the Governor underscored the fairs' role in enriching the rural economy, fostering ties to cultural roots, and promoting social harmony.

Shukla praised the remarkable performances by women's cultural groups, advocating for more regular support to these artists. He stressed setting up stalls related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and banking during fairs to educate villagers about government schemes, enhancing local knowledge and income opportunities.

The Governor also lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their role in safeguarding national dignity, citing 'Operation Sindoor' as an example of India's resolve against terrorism. Encouraging constructive politics, he urged officials to engage sincerely in implementing government policies and assured financial support for women's groups to participate in national and international fairs.

