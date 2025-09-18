Reviving Heritage: The Vibrant Role of Himachal's Fairs

In a vibrant celebration of culture, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla highlighted the significance of local fairs in preserving folk art and culture. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day Sair fair in Bilaspur, the Governor underscored the fairs' role in enriching the rural economy, fostering ties to cultural roots, and promoting social harmony.

Shukla praised the remarkable performances by women's cultural groups, advocating for more regular support to these artists. He stressed setting up stalls related to agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and banking during fairs to educate villagers about government schemes, enhancing local knowledge and income opportunities.

The Governor also lauded the Indian Armed Forces for their role in safeguarding national dignity, citing 'Operation Sindoor' as an example of India's resolve against terrorism. Encouraging constructive politics, he urged officials to engage sincerely in implementing government policies and assured financial support for women's groups to participate in national and international fairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)