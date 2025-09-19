Entertaining Developments: From Kimmel Controversy to Mariah on the Amazon

Jimmy Kimmel faced intense scrutiny after ABC, owned by Walt Disney, pulled his show off air. The decision came after Kimmel's comments on conservative activist Charlie Kirk led to a press freedom outcry from Germany's journalists' union, highlighting the tension around free speech in the U.S.

President Donald Trump praised Kimmel's suspension, framing the decision as a suitable consequence for Kimmel's controversial statements about Kirk. Trump's endorsement further fueled dialogue on the boundaries of free speech and potential political influences affecting media content in America.

Meanwhile, actor Robert Redford, a towering figure in Hollywood and champion of independent cinema, passed away at 89. Additionally, MLS signed significant broadcast partnerships in South Korea following LAFC's acquisition of Son Heung-min. In Brazil, Mariah Carey's floating concert in the Amazon prefaced COP30, blending environmental advocacy with artistic expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)