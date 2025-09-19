Keeping the Heart Alive: Honoring Chance Perdomo in 'Gen V' Season 2

Actor Lizze Broadway shared the emotional challenge of returning to the set of 'Gen V' for its second season without her co-star Chance Perdomo, who tragically died in a motorcycle accident in 2024. Perdomo's character, Andre Anderson, remains a central figure, symbolizing the show's emotional heartbeat.

The latest season, which debuted three episodes on Amazon Prime Video, follows superpowered students at Godolkin University as they navigate new challenges and mysteries. The storyline integrates Perdomo's legacy, with his character's enduring impact felt across both the real and fictional narratives.

Co-stars, including Sean Patrick Thomas and Maddie Phillips, expressed their dedication to honoring Perdomo. Thomas, who plays Perdomo's on-screen father, spoke of admiration for Perdomo's influence, while Phillips described managing grief as part of the production's daily process. 'Gen V' remains a tribute to Perdomo's integral role.

