Sparks Fly: Behind the Scenes of 'All of You'

The on-screen chemistry between Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots shines in the romance film 'All of You.' Goldstein, known for his role in 'Ted Lasso,' remarked on how naturally he connected with Poots, who he initially believed to be serious because of her previous roles.

Set to hit American theaters next Friday via Apple TV+, the film centers around best friends Laura and Simon, played by Poots and Goldstein, whose undeniable chemistry is tested by a soulmate test. Laura discovers that her supposed soulmate is Lukas, played by Steven Cree, adding tension over the years.

In real life, Poots is skeptical of soulmate tests, emphasizing her belief in organic love, noting the importance of keeping an open mind. Even after filming, Goldstein and Poots maintained their camaraderie, highlighting the genuine bond forged during production.

(With inputs from agencies.)