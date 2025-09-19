Left Menu

Sparks Fly: Behind the Scenes of 'All of You'

Actors Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots share natural chemistry in the film 'All of You.' The romance follows best friends with undeniable chemistry, tested by a soulmate-determining test. Poots avoids such tests, believing love should be found naturally. The film’s time jumps spotlight evolving relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 07:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The on-screen chemistry between Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots shines in the romance film 'All of You.' Goldstein, known for his role in 'Ted Lasso,' remarked on how naturally he connected with Poots, who he initially believed to be serious because of her previous roles.

Set to hit American theaters next Friday via Apple TV+, the film centers around best friends Laura and Simon, played by Poots and Goldstein, whose undeniable chemistry is tested by a soulmate test. Laura discovers that her supposed soulmate is Lukas, played by Steven Cree, adding tension over the years.

In real life, Poots is skeptical of soulmate tests, emphasizing her belief in organic love, noting the importance of keeping an open mind. Even after filming, Goldstein and Poots maintained their camaraderie, highlighting the genuine bond forged during production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

