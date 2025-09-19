DUSU Elections: A Shift Toward Change and Clean Campaigning

Counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began Friday, marking another chapter in the student political landscape. This year saw a 39.45% voter turnout, a slight increase from the previous year.

The elections primarily featured a face-off between the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI). Candidates for the presidency include Joslyn Nandita Choudhary from the NSUI and Aryan Maan from the ABVP.

An important change in this year's election was the enforcement of anti-defacement rules, resulting in a cleaner campaign environment free from the usual posters and graffiti across university campuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)