DUSU Elections: A Shift Toward Change and Clean Campaigning

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections are underway with vote counting starting Friday. A 39.45% voter turnout was recorded, slightly higher than last year. The main contenders are ABVP and NSUI, with a major shift this year seen in cleaner campaigning due to strict anti-defacement rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 09:47 IST
Counting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began Friday, marking another chapter in the student political landscape. This year saw a 39.45% voter turnout, a slight increase from the previous year.

The elections primarily featured a face-off between the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI). Candidates for the presidency include Joslyn Nandita Choudhary from the NSUI and Aryan Maan from the ABVP.

An important change in this year's election was the enforcement of anti-defacement rules, resulting in a cleaner campaign environment free from the usual posters and graffiti across university campuses.

