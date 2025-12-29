Left Menu

ABVP: Pioneering Nation-Building in Indian Youth

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma lauds the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its significant contributions to nation-building. Highlighting educational reforms, he praised the central government's policies benefiting women, rural areas, and the underprivileged, while reiterating the state's commitment to welfare and reform measures following Antyodaya principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:03 IST
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its contributions to nation-building and unity preservation during the state convention in Jaipur.

He emphasized the organization's role in imparting discipline and duty, citing its efforts against Bangladeshi migrant infiltration and promoting university environments.

Sharma highlighted educational reforms and the government's commitment to welfare initiatives, benefiting rural and underprivileged communities. ABVP's impact continues to grow, with over 76 lakh student members, reflecting an ongoing ideological movement guiding youth.

