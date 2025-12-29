ABVP: Pioneering Nation-Building in Indian Youth

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its contributions to nation-building and unity preservation during the state convention in Jaipur.

He emphasized the organization's role in imparting discipline and duty, citing its efforts against Bangladeshi migrant infiltration and promoting university environments.

Sharma highlighted educational reforms and the government's commitment to welfare initiatives, benefiting rural and underprivileged communities. ABVP's impact continues to grow, with over 76 lakh student members, reflecting an ongoing ideological movement guiding youth.