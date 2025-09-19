Left Menu

Kevin De Bruyne: A Homecoming Cut Short

Kevin De Bruyne's anticipated return to Manchester City was short-lived as he was substituted early in the match against Napoli following a red card for a teammate. Despite the setback, City secured a 2-0 victory, and De Bruyne was celebrated by fans for his contributions to the club.

Kevin De Bruyne's much-anticipated return to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium was abruptly curtailed after just 26 minutes due to tactical changes. His substitution followed a red card for teammate Giovanni Di Lorenzo, prompting manager Antonio Conte to rejig the team. Despite this early exit, City clinched a 2-0 win over Napoli.

The game held special significance as De Bruyne, who left City last season, was welcomed back with open arms by fans. His substitution did little to dampen the occasion, as supporters honored the midfielder with a resounding ovation, acknowledging his immense contribution to the team.

City's Erling Haaland stole the show by becoming the fastest player to net 50 Champions League goals. Meanwhile, De Bruyne returned to the pitch post-match for a lap of honor, cementing his legacy at a club that plans to erect a statue in his name.

