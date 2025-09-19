'Saturday Night Live' Season 51: Star-Studded Lineup Announced

The iconic American sketch comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) has announced a star-studded lineup for the first three episodes of its much-awaited 51st season, Variety reports. Global music sensation Bad Bunny is set to host the premiere on October 4, with Grammy Award-winner Doja Cat appearing as the musical guest.

On October 11, former SNL stalwart and celebrated comedian Amy Poehler will return to the show's stage, accompanied by Role as the musical guest. The following week on October 18, MTV Video Music Award winner Sabrina Carpenter is set to perform double duty as both host and musical guest.

This will mark Bad Bunny's second time hosting 'SNL,' following a cameo in 2020 and subsequent musical guest appearance in 2021. Doja Cat makes her debut on the SNL stage during Bunny's episode, timed with the release of her fifth album 'Vie' on September 26. Poehler, a former long-time cast member, returns for her second solo hosting stint after having co-hosted with Tina Fey back in 2015. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter will host the show for the first time, having previously performed as a musical guest on the program's 49th season finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)