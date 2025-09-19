Left Menu

Australia's Social Shifts: Insights from the HILDA Survey 2025

The 2025 HILDA Survey reveals significant social trends in Australia, including declining friendships, rising time stress, and later retirement ages. Australians are also experiencing increased bodily pain and paying more in income tax. These shifts highlight evolving societal norms influenced by government policies and economic factors.

Australia's Social Shifts: Insights from the HILDA Survey 2025
The latest findings from Australia's Household, Income and Labour Dynamics (HILDA) Survey reveal considerable shifts in the nation's social landscape. Conducted annually, the survey has tracked the same participants since 2001, examining aspects such as income, health, and well-being.

The 2025 report highlights a notable decline in friendships, with a significant drop in people who agree with the statement, 'I seem to have a lot of friends.' This trend, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social distancing measures, has implications for mental health and social activities.

Other findings include increased time stress, particularly among women, later retirement ages influenced by governmental policy changes, a rising income tax burden, and escalating levels of bodily pain. These changes suggest a complex interaction of economic pressures and social dynamics affecting Australians.

