India Supports Video Address for Palestine at UN amid Visa Denial

India voted in support of a UN resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the General Assembly via video after the US denied visas to Palestinian officials. The resolution allows Palestine to participate remotely, emphasizing India's commitment to Palestinian representation and the two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, India lent its support to a United Nations resolution permitting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to deliver a high-level address through video, following the US's decision to deny visas to Palestinian officials.

The resolution, dubbed 'Participation by the State of Palestine', was adopted by a 145-nation majority in the 193-member General Assembly, with standing opposition primarily from the US and Israel. Despite the divergence, India stood with those advocating for Palestinian representation.

The UN resolution underscores regret over the visa denials, pledging that Abbas can address the assembly on September 25 through a pre-recorded message, ensuring Palestine's voice is not absent from pivotal discussions surrounding the two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

