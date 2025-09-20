Left Menu

Ajey: An Inspiring Box Office Journey of a Yogi's Life

Ajey: The Untold Story Of a Yogi, a film about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, overcame CBFC challenges to release widely. The film chronicles his transformation from science student to monk and politician. Featuring Anant Joshi as Yogi, it highlights his remarkable journey against all odds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ajey: The Untold Story Of a Yogi chronicles the fascinating life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Released on over 500 screens across India and 150 globally, the film faced initial delays due to Central Board of Film Certification objections, overcome by a Bombay High Court ruling on August 25.

Directed by Ravindra Gautam and based on a book by Shantanu Gupta, the film depicts Adityanath's journey from promising M.Sc. student to a 22-year-old monk and eventually, a politician. Viewers in Lucknow and Varanasi echoed slogans like 'Yogi Yogi' and 'Jai Shri Ram,' underscoring his local popularity.

Producer Ajay Mengi expressed satisfaction at the film's reception, focusing on its heartfelt narrative. Anant Joshi took the lead role, conducting extensive research to portray Adityanath authentically. Sharing the screen with veteran actors, the film emphasizes its authentic and passionate storytelling dedicated to Yogi Adityanath's remarkable life journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

