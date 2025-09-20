Left Menu

'Jolly LLB 3' Opens Strong at Box Office with Akshay Kumar

'Jolly LLB 3', starring Akshay Kumar, made an impressive Rs 12 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. The film continues the courtroom comedy series, directed by Subhash Kapoor. Kumar's upcoming projects include 'Welcome to the Jungle', 'Hera Pheri 3', and 'Bhooth Bangla'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:43 IST
'Jolly LLB 3' Opens Strong at Box Office with Akshay Kumar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Jolly LLB 3', headlined by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, burst onto the domestic box office scene with impressive first-day earnings exceeding Rs 12 crore.

The movie, released on Friday, is the latest installment in the successful courtroom comedy franchise helmed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio18. Joining Kumar in the film are Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla among others.

Apart from 'Jolly LLB 3', Kumar is set to star in a lineup of high-profile films, including the third part of the 'Welcome' series, alongside big names like Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon, and other projects like 'Hera Pheri 3' and 'Bhooth Bangla'.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
2
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
3
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
4
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025