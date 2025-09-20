'Jolly LLB 3' Opens Strong at Box Office with Akshay Kumar

'Jolly LLB 3', headlined by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, burst onto the domestic box office scene with impressive first-day earnings exceeding Rs 12 crore.

The movie, released on Friday, is the latest installment in the successful courtroom comedy franchise helmed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio18. Joining Kumar in the film are Amrita Rao and Saurabh Shukla among others.

Apart from 'Jolly LLB 3', Kumar is set to star in a lineup of high-profile films, including the third part of the 'Welcome' series, alongside big names like Jacqueline Fernandez and Raveena Tandon, and other projects like 'Hera Pheri 3' and 'Bhooth Bangla'.