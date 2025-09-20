Delhi's Cinematic Ambitions: New Incentives for Filmmakers

The Delhi Film Policy 2021 is making waves as city leaders strive to position Delhi as a premier filmmaking hub. New measures include substantially slashed filming fees and the introduction of a streamlined e-Film Clearance portal. The policy eyes becoming a competitive alternative to Mumbai and Hyderabad's film industries.

Though the initiative offers performance-based subsidies and an annual Delhi Film Card to attract filmmakers, the reception has been lukewarm. Only one film has so far benefited from the subsidies, even though the scheme has processed over 200 applications. Officials attribute the slow uptake to the cumbersome paperwork involved.

Authorities are optimistic that enhancements, including increased chances for approval and comprehensive support for film-related education and start-ups, will boost interest. These steps aim to triple application clearances, opening pathways for both local and international filmmakers to explore Delhi's rich cultural and historical tapestry.

