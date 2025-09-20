China's latest cinematic release, 'Evil Unbound', is causing a stir, reigniting WWII tensions with Japan over its depiction of germ warfare. The film set a box office record in China, spotlighting Tokyo's wartime actions and perceived lack of accountability.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has joined Democrats in criticizing the FCC Chair's threats against broadcasters like Disney for airing shows such as 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'. Cruz's rare alignment with Democrats highlights freedom of speech concerns amid the broadcasters' licensing threats.

In Europe, Austria urges against Eurovision boycotts over Israeli participation, as political tensions impact cultural events. Similarly, Russia's 'Intervision' emerges as an alternative amid Eurovision controversies. Entertainment, if anything, is a reflection of global political dynamics.