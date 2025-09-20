VHP Demands Closure of Meat and Fish Shops in Gurugram for Navratri
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Gurugram has asked authorities to close all meat and fish shops ahead of Navratri. Citing religious sensitivities and public health concerns, the VHP claims these shops violate food and hygiene standards, calling for action near temples, schools, and residential areas.
In a move designed to respect religious sentiments during the Navratri festival, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Gurugram, has formally requested that the district commissioner shut down meat and fish shops. An official statement released on Saturday affirmed this action.
The VHP's memorandum, expressing the feelings of local devotees, highlighted the inconvenience caused by these shops near temples, schools, and residential neighborhoods. It further alleged violations of food safety and hygiene standards at many of these establishments, posing potential public health risks.
Surendra Tanwar, the VHP district president, emphasized the need for action to preserve religious and public sentiments, advocating for a ban and strict hygiene regulations enforcement during the festive period.
