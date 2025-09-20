Assam Prepares to Host Thousands as Fans Bid Farewell to Zubeen Garg

In Guwahati, preparations are in full swing for the arrival of the late popular singer Zubeen Garg's remains on Sunday morning. The Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah sports complex is ready to host thousands of fans paying their respects to the youth icon, following his untimely demise in Singapore.

An alternate site within the complex has been prepared to accommodate mourners in case of unfavorable weather conditions. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after reviewing arrangements on Saturday, is set to travel to New Delhi to accompany Garg's body back to Guwahati. A special Air India flight will transport the remains.

Stringent measures are being taken to manage the anticipated large crowd, including parking facilities and traffic control, especially along the nearby NH 27. Cultural Affairs minister Bimal Borah and Kamrup district commissioner Sumit Sattawan assure that efforts will facilitate a smooth tribute procession for the beloved singer.