Mohanlal to Receive 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke Award at National Film Awards

The Government of India has announced that Shri Mohanlal, one of the most celebrated icons of Indian cinema, will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023, the country’s highest honour in the field of film. The award will be formally presented to him at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on 23rd September 2025.

The decision was made based on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, which recognised Mohanlal’s unparalleled contributions to cinema as an actor, director, and producer.

Announcement by the Union Government

The award was announced by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Railways, and Electronics & Information Technology, who lauded Mohanlal for his exceptional versatility, dedication, and timeless influence on Indian film. The Minister stated that Mohanlal’s cinematic journey, spanning over four decades, has enriched the cultural and artistic landscape of India and continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike.

Mohanlal’s Cinematic Legacy

Mohanlal, often referred to as “The Complete Actor,” has worked across a range of genres and industries, though he is best known for his groundbreaking work in Malayalam cinema. Over the years, he has acted in more than 350 films, leaving an indelible mark not only in regional cinema but also in pan-Indian and international circles.

His body of work reflects versatility and depth, ranging from intense dramas and period films to lighthearted comedies and action thrillers. Some of his most acclaimed performances include Kireedam, Bharatham, Vanaprastham, Spadikam, Drishyam and its sequel, and Iruvar directed by Mani Ratnam, where his performance earned national recognition.

Mohanlal is also known for his contributions to theatre and playback singing, along with being a producer and distributor, thereby influencing the film industry beyond his on-screen presence.

National and International Recognition

Over his career, Mohanlal has received numerous awards and honours, including:

Five National Film Awards , including Best Actor.

Nine Kerala State Film Awards .

Padma Bhushan (2019) and Padma Shri (2001) by the Government of India.

International recognitions, including honorary titles and accolades for his films screened at major festivals.

He is admired globally for bringing authenticity to his roles and for seamlessly balancing mainstream appeal with artistic excellence.

Significance of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award, instituted in 1969, is named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, regarded as the father of Indian cinema. The award recognises individuals for their outstanding lifetime contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema. By honouring Mohanlal, the government has once again highlighted the importance of regional cinema in shaping the national cinematic identity.

Inspiration for Future Generations

The announcement has been met with widespread celebration across the film industry and among fans. Industry colleagues have praised Mohanlal’s dedication, humility, and mastery of craft, while audiences continue to regard him as one of the most relatable and dynamic actors in Indian cinema.

As he prepares to receive the award on 23rd September 2025, Mohanlal’s journey serves as a testament to the power of talent, perseverance, and versatility in shaping Indian cultural history. His contribution is not just to films but also to national integration through art, with his works crossing linguistic and regional boundaries.