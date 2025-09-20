Delhi's Path to Becoming a Live Event Hub

Delhi Minister for Art, Culture, Languages and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, announced a significant reduction in stadium booking charges, labeling it a 'historic step' to turn the capital into a live event hub.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decreased stadium booking fees by 40 to 50 percent, aiming to preserve the facilities by imposing higher penalties and tariffs for poor maintenance post-events. With five key stadiums in the city, this initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance cultural vibrancy in Delhi.

This reduction, backed by both the Delhi Government and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, seeks to attract international and large-scale events. The decision, celebrated by industry leaders, is predicted to fuel economic growth by promoting tourism and creating employment opportunities while establishing Delhi as a nucleus for cultural activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)