Left Menu

Delhi's Path to Becoming a Live Event Hub

Delhi takes a significant step toward transforming into a global hub for live events and concerts by reducing stadium booking charges. This move is anticipated to boost cultural shows and international events while promoting economic growth and employment in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 20:49 IST
Delhi's Path to Becoming a Live Event Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister for Art, Culture, Languages and Tourism, Kapil Mishra, announced a significant reduction in stadium booking charges, labeling it a 'historic step' to turn the capital into a live event hub.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decreased stadium booking fees by 40 to 50 percent, aiming to preserve the facilities by imposing higher penalties and tariffs for poor maintenance post-events. With five key stadiums in the city, this initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance cultural vibrancy in Delhi.

This reduction, backed by both the Delhi Government and the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, seeks to attract international and large-scale events. The decision, celebrated by industry leaders, is predicted to fuel economic growth by promoting tourism and creating employment opportunities while establishing Delhi as a nucleus for cultural activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
2
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
3
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025