Mohanlal: A Cinematic Legend Honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal, a stalwart of Malayalam cinema, is being honored with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the highest accolade in Indian cinema, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced on Saturday.

Recognized for his versatile performances and mass appeal, Mohanlal's illustrious career spans several decades, with numerous box-office hits and critically acclaimed films under his belt. He made his debut in 'Thiranottam' and rose to prominence with 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' in the 1980s.

Apart from his Malayalam filmography, Mohanlal has also made a mark in Tamil and Telugu cinema. The actor, also a recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, continues to be an influential figure in Indian cinema, as evidenced by his recent work in 'Thudarum'.

