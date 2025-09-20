Mohanlal Honored with 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal, the celebrated Malayalam superstar known for his contribution to cinema, has been honored with the 2023 Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's top accolade in the field of movies. The announcement, made by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, highlights his significant impact on Indian cinema.

Spanning over four decades, Mohanlal's career encompasses a vibrant array of roles across 350 films in languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. His debut in Fazil's 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' set the stage for numerous iconic performances in both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I&B Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw extended their congratulations, with Modi acknowledging Mohanlal's excellence and versatile talent. Shashi Tharoor lauded the actor as Kerala's pride, underscoring his widespread appeal and accomplishments, which include notable national and international accolades.

