Union Bank of India Bolsters 'Chardi Kala Mission' with Rs 2 Crore Contribution

Union Bank of India has donated Rs 2 crore to the 'Chardi Kala Mission,' a fundraising initiative launched by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This campaign aims to provide rehabilitation for victims of the recent floods in Punjab. More than 1,000 philanthropists have already supported the mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's call for aid has found a significant ally in the Union Bank of India, which has contributed Rs 2 crore to the 'Chardi Kala Mission,' a vital initiative focused on the rehabilitation of recent flood victims in the state.

Expressing his appreciation, Mann highlighted that over 1,000 philanthropists have already rallied to the cause, with the bank's substantial contribution adding momentum to these collective efforts aimed at rebuilding a flood-ravaged Punjab.

Mann emphasized the mission's significance, describing the floods as a historic catastrophe that has deeply impacted the state's landscape and psyche. The initiative calls upon Punjabis worldwide to unite in solidarity, echoing the resilient spirit embodied by the ethos of 'Chardi Kala.'

