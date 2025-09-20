Global Rally Marks Growing Acceptance of Ayurveda

The National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) hosted a substantial rally to commemorate the 10th Ayurveda Day, featuring international participation from more than 16 countries. The event drew over 2,000 attendees, including medical professionals and local residents, who participated in the 'Run for Ayurveda' from the NIA premises to iconic Jaipur landmarks like Hawa Mahal and Badi Chaupar.

On the occasion, NIA Vice-Chancellor Professor Sanjeev Sharma highlighted the Indian government's initiative to annually celebrate Ayurveda Day on September 23, an idea championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Professor Sharma emphasized Ayurveda's rising global stature, stating that as yoga has gained worldwide recognition, Ayurveda too is poised to achieve global acceptance.

The NIA is expanding its facilities with a new outpatient department (OPD) equipped for advanced treatments targeting cancer, dental, and eye conditions. A Bal Sanvardhan Kendra for specially-abled children and a unit for de-addiction have also been introduced. The institute's Panchakarma and other departments attract thousands of patients globally. This year's theme is 'Ayurveda for All and Ayurveda for the Welfare of Earth.'

