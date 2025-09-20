Delhi MLA Urges Food Chains to Honor Navratri with Vegetarian Menus

Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has called on various food chains, including international brands, to cease offering non-vegetarian items during the forthcoming Navratri festival.

In a letter sent on Friday to these outlets, Singh urged them to halt sales of non-vegetarian food from September 22 to October 2, a period he described as integral to the religious and cultural beliefs of many in Delhi-NCR.

Stressing the significance of maintaining social harmony, Singh, who leads the BJP's temple cell in Delhi, expressed optimism that food chains would adhere to local traditions by suspending non-vegetarian menus during this auspicious period dedicated to the worship of different forms of Durga.

(With inputs from agencies.)