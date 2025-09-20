Left Menu

Delhi MLA Urges Food Chains to Honor Navratri with Vegetarian Menus

Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has requested popular food chains to refrain from serving non-vegetarian dishes during the Navratri festival. Singh emphasized the importance of respecting religious sentiments and maintaining social harmony, urging outlets to honor the traditions of the local Hindu community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:50 IST
Delhi MLA Urges Food Chains to Honor Navratri with Vegetarian Menus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has called on various food chains, including international brands, to cease offering non-vegetarian items during the forthcoming Navratri festival.

In a letter sent on Friday to these outlets, Singh urged them to halt sales of non-vegetarian food from September 22 to October 2, a period he described as integral to the religious and cultural beliefs of many in Delhi-NCR.

Stressing the significance of maintaining social harmony, Singh, who leads the BJP's temple cell in Delhi, expressed optimism that food chains would adhere to local traditions by suspending non-vegetarian menus during this auspicious period dedicated to the worship of different forms of Durga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
2
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States
3
Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

Trump's Upcoming Announcement: Autism and Prescription Drug Pricing Shakeup

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

Tragedy Strikes at Nashua's Sky Meadow Country Club

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025