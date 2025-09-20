Delhi MLA Urges Food Chains to Honor Navratri with Vegetarian Menus
Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has requested popular food chains to refrain from serving non-vegetarian dishes during the Navratri festival. Singh emphasized the importance of respecting religious sentiments and maintaining social harmony, urging outlets to honor the traditions of the local Hindu community.
- Country:
- India
Delhi BJP MLA Karnail Singh has called on various food chains, including international brands, to cease offering non-vegetarian items during the forthcoming Navratri festival.
In a letter sent on Friday to these outlets, Singh urged them to halt sales of non-vegetarian food from September 22 to October 2, a period he described as integral to the religious and cultural beliefs of many in Delhi-NCR.
Stressing the significance of maintaining social harmony, Singh, who leads the BJP's temple cell in Delhi, expressed optimism that food chains would adhere to local traditions by suspending non-vegetarian menus during this auspicious period dedicated to the worship of different forms of Durga.
(With inputs from agencies.)