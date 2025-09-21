China Shines Light on WWII Atrocities Amidst Entertainment News Surge

The Chinese war film 'Evil Unbound' has drawn significant attention by achieving a first-day box office record among this year's war films in China. Centered on the infamous Japanese Unit 731, known for conducting live human experiments during WWII, the movie grossed over 345 million yuan ($48.5 million) last Thursday, as reported by ticketing service Maoyan.

In the political realm, Texas Senator Ted Cruz broke ranks with his fellow Republicans to criticize Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr's threats against Disney and local broadcasters over their content choices, marking a rare moment of bipartisan agreement.

Back in entertainment, Brett Goldstein shared his on-screen chemistry experience with Imogen Poots in the romantic film 'All of You.' Meanwhile, Austria's foreign minister urges against a Eurovision boycott due to Israel's participation, echoing the tensions in media representation and political discourse.