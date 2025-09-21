Left Menu

China Shines Light on WWII Atrocities Amidst Entertainment News Surge

The article covers diverse entertainment news, highlighting the Chinese film 'Evil Unbound,' which sets box office records by depicting Japan's WWII germ warfare activities. It also reports on political tensions around Jimmy Kimmel's suspension, Brett Goldstein's new romance film, Eurovision controversies, and a Parisian DVD store's struggle against streaming services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 02:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese war film 'Evil Unbound' has drawn significant attention by achieving a first-day box office record among this year's war films in China. Centered on the infamous Japanese Unit 731, known for conducting live human experiments during WWII, the movie grossed over 345 million yuan ($48.5 million) last Thursday, as reported by ticketing service Maoyan.

In the political realm, Texas Senator Ted Cruz broke ranks with his fellow Republicans to criticize Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr's threats against Disney and local broadcasters over their content choices, marking a rare moment of bipartisan agreement.

Back in entertainment, Brett Goldstein shared his on-screen chemistry experience with Imogen Poots in the romantic film 'All of You.' Meanwhile, Austria's foreign minister urges against a Eurovision boycott due to Israel's participation, echoing the tensions in media representation and political discourse.

