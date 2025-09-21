Grief and Chaos: Fans Mourn Zubeen Garg as Assam Prepares for Final Goodbye

On a tragic Saturday night, hundreds of Zubeen Garg's devoted fans gathered at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, breaking through barricades as they waited for his body. The 'Voice of Assam' tragically drowned in Singapore, leading to an emotional outpouring across his home state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alongside Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, received Garg's body at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. A special aircraft is transporting the remains to Guwahati, where further tributes are planned.

Authorities struggled to control the mournful crowds who sang Garg's songs while awaiting his arrival. Fans and officials are preparing for public homage at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. Discussions on the final rites venue continue as the state government plans with Garg's family and organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)