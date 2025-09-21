Rupert Friend to Star in Netflix's Chilling 'The Boy in the Iron Box'

Actor Rupert Friend, renowned for his roles in ''Homeland'' and ''The Young Victoria'', is confirmed to lead in Netflix's upcoming horror adaptation ''The Boy in the Iron Box''. Directed and written by David Prior, the film has Guillermo del Toro as a producer. Noteworthy actors Kevin Durand and Jaeden Martell are also cast.

''The Boy in the Iron Box'', originally a six-part horror written by Chuck Hogan and Del Toro, is gearing up for an October filming schedule. The plot follows a group of mercenaries that find themselves in peril at a remote snow-swept summit. A concealed pit with a chained box adds to the mystery.

Friend will play Liev, the leader of the stranded mercenaries, while Durand will play one of the band. Martell takes on the role of the mysterious boy. Friend's recent cinematic venture includes ''Jurassic World Rebirth'', directed by Gareth Edwards and featuring an ensemble with Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, released earlier this year.

