Left Menu

Rupert Friend to Star in Netflix's Chilling 'The Boy in the Iron Box'

Actor Rupert Friend will headline Netflix's horror film, 'The Boy in the Iron Box'. Directed by David Prior and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the film also features Kevin Durand and Jaeden Martell. It is based on a six-part horror story by Chuck Hogan and is set to film in October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:27 IST
Rupert Friend to Star in Netflix's Chilling 'The Boy in the Iron Box'
Rupert Friend
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Rupert Friend, renowned for his roles in ''Homeland'' and ''The Young Victoria'', is confirmed to lead in Netflix's upcoming horror adaptation ''The Boy in the Iron Box''. Directed and written by David Prior, the film has Guillermo del Toro as a producer. Noteworthy actors Kevin Durand and Jaeden Martell are also cast.

''The Boy in the Iron Box'', originally a six-part horror written by Chuck Hogan and Del Toro, is gearing up for an October filming schedule. The plot follows a group of mercenaries that find themselves in peril at a remote snow-swept summit. A concealed pit with a chained box adds to the mystery.

Friend will play Liev, the leader of the stranded mercenaries, while Durand will play one of the band. Martell takes on the role of the mysterious boy. Friend's recent cinematic venture includes ''Jurassic World Rebirth'', directed by Gareth Edwards and featuring an ensemble with Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali, released earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

Early Diwali for Delhi Traders: GST Reforms Bring Cheer

 India
2
Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Tragic Plunge: Water Tanker Falls into Ravine on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Diplomatic Tensions and Sanctions Loom Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

 Global
4
CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles

CHP Congress Defies Government Pressure Amid Legal Battles

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025