Shashvat Nartana: Celebrating India's Classical Dance Heritage

The 'Shashvat Nartana' cultural evening in Delhi will feature performances from eight classical Indian dance forms, uniting art and cultural preservation efforts. This free event celebrates India's traditional performing arts through the participation of renowned artists and an exhibition on Delhi's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 12:21 IST
Shashvat Nartana: Celebrating India's Classical Dance Heritage
A cultural evening titled 'Shashvat Nartana' will spotlight India's rich traditional performing arts this Sunday at Vasant Udhayan in Delhi. This event, open to the public, aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of eight traditional Indian dance forms, including Kuchipudi, Odissi, and Bharatanatyam.

Organized by the Department of Archaeology, NCT of Delhi, the event will feature appearances from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Art Minister Kapil Mishra. Highlighting classical styles, the evening will present performances by acclaimed groups such as Raja Radha Reddy's Kuchipudi ensemble and Madhavi Mudgal's Odissi team.

Besides dance, the program will include an exhibition detailing Delhi's cultural heritage evolution, enriching attendees' understanding of the city's history. Shambhavi Sharma, 17, a performer, emphasizes that the event is a movement for cultural change, reflecting on dance's societal impact.

