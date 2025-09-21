Shashvat Nartana: Celebrating India's Classical Dance Heritage

A cultural evening titled 'Shashvat Nartana' will spotlight India's rich traditional performing arts this Sunday at Vasant Udhayan in Delhi. This event, open to the public, aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of eight traditional Indian dance forms, including Kuchipudi, Odissi, and Bharatanatyam.

Organized by the Department of Archaeology, NCT of Delhi, the event will feature appearances from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Art Minister Kapil Mishra. Highlighting classical styles, the evening will present performances by acclaimed groups such as Raja Radha Reddy's Kuchipudi ensemble and Madhavi Mudgal's Odissi team.

Besides dance, the program will include an exhibition detailing Delhi's cultural heritage evolution, enriching attendees' understanding of the city's history. Shambhavi Sharma, 17, a performer, emphasizes that the event is a movement for cultural change, reflecting on dance's societal impact.

