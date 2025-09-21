Left Menu

Divine Companions: Tales of Hindu Deities and Their Vahanas

A new children's book, 'Forever Friends!: The Gods and Their Vahanas' by Chitwan Mittal, tells the stories of Hindu gods and their sacred animal companions, or 'vahanas'. Through vibrant illustrations and engaging narratives, it highlights themes of friendship and adventure, bringing mythology to life for young readers.

Updated: 21-09-2025 13:00 IST
A captivating children's book, 'Forever Friends!: The Gods and Their Vahanas', reimagines stories of Hindu deities through the lens of their revered animal companions, or 'vahanas'.

Authored by Chitwan Mittal and illustrated by Kalyani Ganapathy, the book presents these timeless tales with a modern twist, emphasizing themes of friendship, loyalty, and adventure. Published by AdiDev Press, these narratives are designed to captivate young readers, with myths recounted by the vahanas themselves.

Illustrations in gouache and watercolor bring each story to life, featuring vahanas like Nandi, Simha, and Garuda. The book, priced at Rs 599, is accessible online and offline, offering an enchanting introduction to mythological tales.

