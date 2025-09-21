Left Menu

Mohanlal: Celebrating a Cinematic Legacy with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, dedicating this highest Indian cinema honor to the industry and its audience. Expressing disbelief, he credits his career success to collective industry efforts and audience support. Mohanlal reflects on his 48-year journey in films and calls for continued creation of quality cinema.

Updated: 21-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 13:16 IST
Mohanlal, the celebrated Malayalam superstar, has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest accolade in cinema. He dedicated the prestigious award to the Indian film industry and its dedicated audience, acknowledging the collective effort behind his successful career.

Speaking at a press conference, Mohanlal recalled receiving the unexpected news from the Prime Minister's Office. He expressed his gratitude, stating, "This recognition isn't mine alone but belongs to Indian cinema." The actor emphasized the importance of honesty and dedication in one's work, reflecting on his four-decade-long journey in the film industry.

Mohanlal credited the blessings of great industry names, audience support, and his mother's prayers for this honor. As he begins filming 'Drishyam 3,' the actor remains committed to producing quality cinema. Arriving in Kerala, he expressed a hope that this accolade inspires the new generation of filmmakers to pursue excellence in their craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

