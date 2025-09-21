Mohanlal: Celebrating a Cinematic Legacy with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Mohanlal, the celebrated Malayalam superstar, has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest accolade in cinema. He dedicated the prestigious award to the Indian film industry and its dedicated audience, acknowledging the collective effort behind his successful career.

Speaking at a press conference, Mohanlal recalled receiving the unexpected news from the Prime Minister's Office. He expressed his gratitude, stating, "This recognition isn't mine alone but belongs to Indian cinema." The actor emphasized the importance of honesty and dedication in one's work, reflecting on his four-decade-long journey in the film industry.

Mohanlal credited the blessings of great industry names, audience support, and his mother's prayers for this honor. As he begins filming 'Drishyam 3,' the actor remains committed to producing quality cinema. Arriving in Kerala, he expressed a hope that this accolade inspires the new generation of filmmakers to pursue excellence in their craft.

