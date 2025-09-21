Radisson Hotel Group to Revitalize Eastern India's Hospitality Scene

Radisson Hotel Group, boasting a portfolio of over 200 hotels in India, is setting its sights on expanding its presence in the country's eastern regions. The hospitality giant aims to balance its property locations between major urban centers and tier 2 cities. A top official emphasized the company's commitment to preserving historic buildings by redeveloping them as heritage properties rather than replacing them with modern structures.

K B Kachru, chairman of the group's South Asia operations, shared that Radisson has made significant strides across India, citing equal success in tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. At a recent tourism and hospitality conference in Bengaluru, industry leaders, including Kachru, and government officials discussed strategies to elevate Indian hospitality brands globally.

Highlighting the group's continued growth trajectory, Kachru reiterated their focus on eastern India, particularly in Bihar, where the state government is offering incentives aligned with tourism development. This includes restoring iconic buildings like the Sultan Palace in Patna while ensuring modern amenities and cultural authenticity coexist in their new developments.

