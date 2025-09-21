Left Menu

Radisson Hotel Group to Revitalize Eastern India's Hospitality Scene

Radisson Hotel Group plans to expand in eastern India, emphasizing heritage preservation over demolition. With 207 hotels in India, half in tier 2 and 3 cities, the Group aims to balance key locations. Strategic moves include new projects in Bihar and leveraging government incentives in the Buddhist sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Radisson Hotel Group, boasting a portfolio of over 200 hotels in India, is setting its sights on expanding its presence in the country's eastern regions. The hospitality giant aims to balance its property locations between major urban centers and tier 2 cities. A top official emphasized the company's commitment to preserving historic buildings by redeveloping them as heritage properties rather than replacing them with modern structures.

K B Kachru, chairman of the group's South Asia operations, shared that Radisson has made significant strides across India, citing equal success in tier 1, 2, and 3 cities. At a recent tourism and hospitality conference in Bengaluru, industry leaders, including Kachru, and government officials discussed strategies to elevate Indian hospitality brands globally.

Highlighting the group's continued growth trajectory, Kachru reiterated their focus on eastern India, particularly in Bihar, where the state government is offering incentives aligned with tourism development. This includes restoring iconic buildings like the Sultan Palace in Patna while ensuring modern amenities and cultural authenticity coexist in their new developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

