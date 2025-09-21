Left Menu

Cinematic Luminary Mohanlal to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has been honored with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's top cinematic accolade, recognizing his extensive contributions over four decades in the film industry. Colleagues like Mammootty, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and others celebrated his achievement through heartfelt social media tributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 15:37 IST
Mohanlal
  • Country:
  • India

Malayalam cinema icon Mohanlal is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career. The announcement from the I&B ministry has evoked a wave of congratulatory messages from industry stalwarts.

Co-stars and collaborators such as Mammootty and Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to express their pride and admiration. Mammootty called Mohanlal more than just a colleague—a brother and a dedicated artist who has shaped the cinema landscape. Amitabh Bachchan commended Mohanlal's craft and simplicity in conveying deep emotions.

The award, regarded as India's highest recognition in cinema, will honor Mohanlal's contributions spanning over 350 films across multiple languages. His remarkable journey in the film industry continues to inspire peers and fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

