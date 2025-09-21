Left Menu

Gandhi Trio Pays Tribute to Sree Narayana Guru

Prominent Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra honored Sree Narayana Guru on his Mahasamadhi Day. The leaders visited the SNDP Yogam office in Kalpetta, stressing the Guru's teachings on equality and compassion. Priyanka's visit included meetings with cultural and religious figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 21-09-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 17:00 IST

  • Country:
  • India

In a visit that underscores the reverence for India's spiritual heritage, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on the occasion of his Mahasamadhi Day in Kalpetta.

The Congress stalwarts visited the SNDP Yogam office to honor the spiritual leader whose teachings on equality and compassion remain vital in today's divided society. Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Gandhi emphasized the importance of remembering Sree Narayana Guruji's teachings.

Priyanka, who has been in the Wayanad constituency for ten days, interacted with individuals from various cultural and religious backgrounds. The visit is set to conclude on Monday, a day expected also to mark the departure of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

