The Chinese film 'Evil Unbound' has sparked conversations about Japan's wartime actions during World War Two. This drama set a new first-day box office record for war films in China this year. The story centers around Unit 731, infamous for carrying out live human experiments.

The movie comes at a time when Beijing is focused on Tokyo's lack of accountability for military activities. With a collection surpassing 345 million yuan ($48.5 million) on its first day, this film underscores underlying Sino-Japanese tensions.

This highlights how entertainment can become entangled in broader geopolitical conflicts, raising questions about national narratives and accountability while challenging soft diplomacy strategies employed by influential nations through cultural products.

(With inputs from agencies.)