Spat Over ‘Evil Unbound’ Risks Inflaming Sino-Japanese Tensions

The film 'Evil Unbound' which sheds light on Japanese wartime actions and Unit 731 set a first-day box office record in China amidst growing tensions between China and Japan over war-time accountability. Meanwhile, entertainment industry faces challenges from geopolitical tensions and censorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:30 IST
The Chinese film 'Evil Unbound' has sparked conversations about Japan's wartime actions during World War Two. This drama set a new first-day box office record for war films in China this year. The story centers around Unit 731, infamous for carrying out live human experiments.

The movie comes at a time when Beijing is focused on Tokyo's lack of accountability for military activities. With a collection surpassing 345 million yuan ($48.5 million) on its first day, this film underscores underlying Sino-Japanese tensions.

This highlights how entertainment can become entangled in broader geopolitical conflicts, raising questions about national narratives and accountability while challenging soft diplomacy strategies employed by influential nations through cultural products.

