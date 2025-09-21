Left Menu

Ladakh's Unprecedented Growth: A Beacon of Balanced Development

Ladakh is experiencing rapid development focused on sustainable governance, renewable energy, and people-centered growth, according to Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta. Key priorities include education, healthcare, and tourism. Initiatives like 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' aim to enhance women's health, while promoting cooperatives supports local livelihoods. The region seeks balanced progress respecting cultural values and ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:10 IST
Ladakh is undergoing significant transformation with a strong emphasis on modern governance, renewable energy, and people-centric development, stated Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta. Speaking at the Lead Impact Conclave, Gupta highlighted education, healthcare, and tourism as his administration's primary focus areas.

Since achieving Union Territory status in 2019, Ladakh has seen unparalleled growth. The administration is committed to creating a model of sustainable, inclusive governance, focusing on paperless administration and innovative reforms. This transformation aims to make Ladakh a benchmark of economic progress and cultural sensitivity.

Key initiatives include the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign for women's health and a push for cooperative movements to empower local producers, especially women artisans. Gupta stressed the importance of turning plans into action, envisioning Ladakh as a land of inclusive and environmentally responsible development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

