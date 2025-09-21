Rory McIlroy's Quest for Ryder Cup Glory: A Historical Perspective

Rory McIlroy, renowned for completing the coveted career Grand Slam by winning the Masters, now eyes the elusive prize of securing a Ryder Cup victory on foreign ground. According to McIlroy, achieving such a feat remains one of golf's greatest accomplishments.

Reflecting on past successes, McIlroy recalls being part of the historic "Miracle at Medinah" in 2012, where Europe achieved an unexpected triumph. Since then, home advantages have greatly influenced outcomes, with Europe maintaining an undefeated record on their turf.

As the Ryder Cup heads to Bethpage Black, Europe's formidable team returns under Captain Luke Donald, facing the American side in a setting designed to favor the hosts. The competition harkens back to European victories on U.S. soil over the past 40 years, showcasing their resilience in overcoming odds.