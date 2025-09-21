Expulsion of Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swamiji Over Ideological Dispute

The Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peetha Trust, led by Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar, has expelled Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swamiji from his role as seer. The trust accuses him of straying from the core Lingayat ideology, aligning with Hindutva, and violating trust bylaws concerning personal property.

The decision, made at a meeting chaired by Kashappanavar, was unanimous. Trust secretary Neelkanth Asuti explained that several complaints were filed against the swamiji, citing his acquisition of property and activities that could cause community division as reasons for the expulsion.

The action against the swamiji further intensified following his recent call for community members to identify as Hindus in an upcoming caste census, a stance seen as controversial by some trust members. His previous call for higher reservations for Panchamasali Lingayats in educational and employment quotas had brought him to prominence.

(With inputs from agencies.)