Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Mahalaya with Cultural Highlights

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee celebrated Mahalaya, marking the advent of Devi Paksha and the Durga Puja festival, with cultural events. She launched the autumn edition of the TMC's 'Jago Bangla,' inaugurated Puja pandals, and released a Puja music album. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee also emphasized the festival's spirit.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended festive greetings on Mahalaya, marking the start of the revered Devi Paksha and the lead-up to the Durga Puja celebrations. Highlighting the cultural significance, Banerjee launched the autumn edition of the Trinamool Congress mouthpiece, 'Jago Bangla.'

The CM participated in various cultural activities, including inaugurating Puja pandals across the city and releasing a music album titled 'Durga Angan.' This album features songs composed by Banerjee and performed by notable artists such as Babul Supriyo and Indranil Sen.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also conveyed greetings, emphasizing the spirit of unity symbolized by the festivities. Durga Puja in Bengal now enjoys UNESCO heritage status, amplifying its global recognition and cultural importance.

