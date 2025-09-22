Left Menu

Modi to Unveil Redeveloped Tripureswari Temple in Tripura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura to unveil the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Gomati district. The temple, part of the Shakti Peethas, has been revitalized under the PRASAD scheme at a cost of Rs 52 crore. Modi will arrive around 3 pm but won't deliver a speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-09-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 08:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Tripura on Monday to inaugurate the redeveloped Tripureswari temple in the Gomati district, as disclosed by officials.

The temple, recognized as one of the 51 'Shakti Peethas', received a significant facelift under the central government's PRASAD scheme with a budget of Rs 52 crore.

A historical shrine originally built by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya in 1501, the temple will see Modi arriving at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, followed by a helicopter ride to Palatana and a road trip to the temple site.

Modi is scheduled to reach the temple at around 3 pm, where he will inaugurate the redeveloped structure and partake in prayer ceremonies. However, he is not slated to deliver any speeches during this 45-minute event.

In attendance at the event will be Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet members, and senior government officials.

This marks Modi's 11th visit to the state since assuming the office of Prime Minister in 2014, with his most recent visit recorded on April 17, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

