Guwahati Unites to Bid Farewell to Musical Legend Zubeen Garg

Thousands of mourning fans gathered at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati to pay their last respects to Zubeen Garg, a cherished figure in Assam's music scene.

Mourners queued overnight to glimpse the 52-year-old singer's remains, displayed in a glass casket adorned with a traditional gamosa.

Despite the intense heat, fans offered tributes and sang his beloved songs. Health teams aided those affected by the weather during the homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)