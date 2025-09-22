Left Menu

Guwahati Unites to Bid Farewell to Musical Legend Zubeen Garg

Fans flocked to Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati to pay tribute to Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg. Thousands stood in queues in scorching heat to bid farewell. The singer's body, brought from Singapore, was displayed for public homage before a scheduled funeral. Prominent figures and fans paid their respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-09-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 09:37 IST
Thousands of mourning fans gathered at Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati to pay their last respects to Zubeen Garg, a cherished figure in Assam's music scene.

Mourners queued overnight to glimpse the 52-year-old singer's remains, displayed in a glass casket adorned with a traditional gamosa.

Despite the intense heat, fans offered tributes and sang his beloved songs. Health teams aided those affected by the weather during the homage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

