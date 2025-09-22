Uttar Pradesh Leaders Extend Navratri Greetings

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his deputies and senior BJP figures, extended greetings on the first day of Navratri, a significant Hindu festival.

Adityanath took to social media to share a Sanskrit shloka, expressing hopes for universal peace, prosperity, and happiness. He emphasized the importance of qualities like restraint and courage.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, echoed these sentiments. They highlighted the festival's importance in celebrating the divine victory of Goddess Durga over evil, marking it as a time for faith, strength, and devotion.