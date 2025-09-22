Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leaders Extend Navratri Greetings

Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, wish peace and prosperity for the first day of Navratri, a festival celebrating the divine feminine power of Goddess Durga. The leaders emphasize the values of courage, strength, and devotion, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leaders Extend Navratri Greetings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his deputies and senior BJP figures, extended greetings on the first day of Navratri, a significant Hindu festival.

Adityanath took to social media to share a Sanskrit shloka, expressing hopes for universal peace, prosperity, and happiness. He emphasized the importance of qualities like restraint and courage.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, echoed these sentiments. They highlighted the festival's importance in celebrating the divine victory of Goddess Durga over evil, marking it as a time for faith, strength, and devotion.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines
2
CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

 India
3
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
4
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025